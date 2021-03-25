WATCH: Gov. Newsom visits vaccination site in Orange County, expands vaccine eligibility

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference at a vaccination site in Orange County this afternoon.

The governor highlighted the state’s efforts to ramp up vaccinations, focusing on communities that are in hard-to-reach areas.

He announced that California expanded its list of those who can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 50 and over are eligible beginning April 1. All individuals 16 and over are eligible beginning April 15.

NEW: CA is expanding eligibility for the #COVID19 vaccine.



Beginning April 1, Californians 50+ will be able to sign up for an appointment.



Beginning April 15, eligibility will be expanded to everyone 16 and older.



The light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 25, 2021

Gov. Newsom visited a vaccination site in Earlimart earlier this month.