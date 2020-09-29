Watch: Gov. Gavin Newsom gets a flu shot during live press conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom got a flu shot in the middle of his live press conference on Monday. He is urging all Californians to get their flu shots to avoid a “twindemic” of the flu and COVID-19.

“I want to remind everybody that the flu season is just around the corner and so I cannot impress upon you more the importance, the power and potency of getting a flu shot, mitigating the spread and transmission of not only the flu, but as well impacting our ability to care for you, your loved ones, [and] members of the community as it relates to the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Newsom after getting his flu shot.

Watch the full press conference here.