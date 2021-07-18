WATCH: 2 dogs rescued from ponding basin by Tulare County deputies

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two dogs were rescued by Tulare County deputies after being stranded in a ponding basin, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area of Road 120 and Avenue 112 in Pixley on Saturday night after receiving report of two dogs stranded in a ponding basin.

Deputies say they worked with Tulare Animal Control and the Tulare County Fire Department to rescue the two dogs by utilizing the rescue boat from the fire department’s swift water team.

Video shows rescuers from each agency working to pull the boat to shore after a firefighter has rescued the animals.

According to deputies, the two dogs have been placed into the care of Tulare County Animal Control.