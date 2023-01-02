(KTXL) — Heavy rain in Northern California caused evacuations and later impacted roadways due to flooding.

Roadways throughout the Sacramento Region were closed and vehicles were submerged in floods while houses were also flooded.

As Jan. 2, State Farm said it received over 1,110 home and auto claims submitted as a result of the heavy rains, winds, and flooding in Sacramento, Alameda, San Mateo, and San Joaquin County according to an email sent to FOX40 News.

What to do if your car gets flooded

According to State Farm, vehicles are covered under the comprehensive coverage of the auto policy for flooding, however, not all customers choose to purchase that type of coverage.

For policyholders, the insurance company said if their vehicles experienced flood damage, they should contact their agent for further guidance before they seek repairs.

According to State Farm, here are the tips recommended to limit car damage after water exposure from floods:

Do not start a flooded vehicle until it has received a thorough inspection by a qualified mechanic.

Record the highest level of water exposure on your flooded vehicle. Take pictures and video.

Contact your agent or insurance company and advise them that your vehicle has been flooded. The sooner the vehicle can be evaluated and dried out, the less damage the vehicle will sustain.

Comprehensive coverage an auto insurance policy will generally cover damage to your caused by a flood, subject to your deductible if any.

The insurance company said if a car is partially or fully submerged in a flood, damage and costly repairs may follow.

When the water recedes, State Farm recommends checking the damage by doing the following:

Survey potential damage: Don’t try to start your car — this will cause more damage if there is water in the engine

Look under the hood

Check the oil dipstick

Remove water-damage cylinders and check for corroded spots

Change the oil and transmission fluid: Do this again after the car is driveable and has gone several hundred miles

Clean the interior

Remove all moisture

Check electrical components

Check the fuel tank and line

Is a flooded home covered by insurance?

According to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, homes that don’t live in high-risk flood areas are still at risk for flood damage. About 20% of flood claims are filed in low- to moderate-risk flood areas, the San Joaquin OES said.

According to the California Department of Insurance, coverage for losses resulting from floods is generally not provided in a homeowners or renters policy.

Homeowners and renters can purchase insurance to protect against potential losses and damages from floods through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which is administered by FEMA.

What’s covered under flood insurance are electrical and plumbing systems, carpets, foundation walls, and appliances, according to the San Joaquin County OES. To cover items such as furniture, clothing, washers and dryers, curtains, and artwork, personal property flood insurance must be purchased separately.

What isn’t covered by flood insurance is damage to a home or personal property caused by moisture, mildew, or mold because they could have been avoided by the property owner, according to the San Joaquin County OES.

Damage caused by earth movement, and additional living expenses including temporary housing and vehicles are also not covered by flood insurance, the San Joaquin County OES said. To protect against potential damage at additional living expenses, other types of coverage are required to be properly insured.