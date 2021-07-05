Visalia man places 16th in 2021 Hot Dog-Eating Contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The ElleVet Project, a national nonprofit, is reaching out to the homeless population in Kern County this week by helping to take care of their pets.

The ElleVet Project provides free veterinary care, food and supplies to pets of homeless people. The nonprofit's stop in Bakersfield is part of their West Coast tour this summer. On Monday, their "ElleVan" was offering services outside the Mercy House on East Brundage Lane.