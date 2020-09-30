Compton man arrested, charged with attempted murder in ambush shooting of 2 deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday that a suspect is in custody in the ambush shooting of two deputies in Compton earlier in September.

The suspect was identified during a 10 a.m. news conference as 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray of Compton.

Murray has been charged with premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated.

Investigators believe Murray is the person seen on video walking up to a patrol car outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Transit Center on Sept. 12 and opening fire on a male and female deputy before fleeing on foot.

Both deputies were struck by the gunfire and aided each other while they waited for help.

The 31-year-old female deputy was struck in the jaw and the 24-year-old male deputy was hit in the head, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said.

Both were hospitalized in critical condition and have since been released to continue their recovery.

Murray is also believed to be involved in a Sept. 1 carjacking and robbery that occurred prior to the shooting.

He was arrested in connection with that incident on Sept. 15, three days after he allegedly shot the deputies.

At the time, the Sheriff’s Department told the media Murray was not a suspect in the shooting of the deputies.

He was charged with carjacking, second-degree robbery, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted murder in the carjacking incident on Sept. 17.

He also faces allegations of association with a criminal street gang and discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury in the carjacking incident.

Investigators later linked Murray to the shooting of the deputies and charged him, Homicide Bureau Captain Kent Wegener said.

No motive for the shooting was given, “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead,” Wegener said.

Murray is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million.

If convicted as charged, Murray faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison, the DA’s Office stated.