Vigil held in Paso Robles over weekend for Kristin Smart and her family

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — Community members in Paso Robles organized a vigil this past weekend for Kristin Smart and her family.

Smart is the 19-year-old woman who disappeared from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1996 and is believed by law enforcement to have been killed while allegedly being sexually assaulted. Saturday’s gathering at Downtown City Park drew more than 100 people.

Toward the end of the vigil, people lit candles to support the Smart family and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in its search to recover Kristin’s body.

Two suspects were arrested last week in connection to Smart’s disappearance: 44-year-old Paul Flores, on suspicion of first-degree murder, and his 80-year-old father, Rubin Flores, on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.