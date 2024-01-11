FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno resident Ruben Almaraz says he is just glad to be alive after surveillance video he captured shows a car come within inches of him after a collision near his home on the corner of Tulare Avenue and Minnewawa Avenue in southeast Fresno.

The incident, captured Tuesday evening, showed the man’s tumultuous trip to simply get his mail, which resulted in one of the scariest moments of his life.

“Walked right out here and started checking it, I saw the crash and … It’s on the video man. In my mind I did somersaults,” said Almaraz.

Almaraz said after he reviewed the video for himself, he realized that was not exactly the case, but either way, says he is just happy luck was on his side.

“One of my buddies told me don’t buy a lottery ticket, you wasted all your luck already in one shot,” he said.

Jokes aside, Ruben Almaraz says the incident that nearly cost him his life is just the latest incident at the intersection of Tulare and Minnewawa.

He says it is one with a long and dangerous history.

“I grew up in this area my whole life. So, it’s like I know this corner very well. Actually, a few years back a kid passed away and ended up in the trees in the background,” Almaraz said, as he motioned across Tulare Avenue behind him. “A neighbor a couple houses down over here found him. What more do you need?”

He says he was just glad he captured this particular incident on camera after he had witnessed so many.

“I see trucks racing, people coming out doing donuts in the middle of the intersection because there’s no lights, no nothing out here. Accidents, there’s one probably every two weeks, it feels like. Whatever ones I notice on my camera I save, but I know I can’t save them all,” he explained.

Almaraz hopes the close call inspires change at the intersection.

He said he wants to either see a set of lights or additional stop signs and told us roughly a year-and-a-half back, he tried reaching out to Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez to express his concerns.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He says he didn’t hear back then, but after this incident, he says Chavez reached out to him directly and promised changes.

“Luis Chavez actually called me today and said that he was going to get a jump on it and put in some stop signs,” said Almaraz. “I’m taking the man’s word for it, I want to see some documentation, see it going, and hopefully we get a ball rolling on that and get a stop sign out here.”

KSEE did reach out to Chavez Wednesday evening, and he revealed that he will meet with City of Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier on Thursday, to try and establish a timeline on when additional stop signs could be installed.