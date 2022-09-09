Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet.

A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small plane followed by a DC-10 dropping flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video also shows dramatic footage of the Fairview Fire in the area of Stanley Road.

Santa Barabara County had assigned a five-engine “strike team,” a bulldozer, hand crew, and other various resources to fight the fire, the fire department said.

More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze on the ground and from the air.