SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — California beaches have felt mother nature’s impact during the high surf advisory.

FOX 5 photographer Aaron Eudaley was able to capture incredible drone video, from surfers riding massive waves to seawalls getting pounded in San Diego.

A portion of the drone video that can be seen in the media player above shows daring surfers at Swami’s Beach in Encinitas catching waves, with some making it out successful, and others not.

The other part of the drone video features the shear power of the ocean’s waves slamming into the Children’s Pool Walkway in La Jolla.

On Thursday, SkyFOX was able to capture a group of surfers at Torrey Pines at the start of the high surf advisory.

High surf has caused coastal closures for some parts of the area including the Mission Bay Channel and Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.

This weekend, the high surf advisory is expected to produce waves of six to 12 ft., with sets up to 15 ft., that will last through 2 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There will also be a coastal flood advisory for San Diego County until 2 a.m. Monday, per NWS. Minor flooding of low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks should be expected.

Lifeguards warn inexperienced swimmers and surfers to stay out of the water while the advisories and warnings are in place.