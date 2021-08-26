Vice President Harris cancels visit to Bay Area after news of deadly Kabul attacks

California Governor Gavin Newsom (L) speaks alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris as they tour the Upper San Leandro Water Treatment Plant on April 5, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

(KGET) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Bay Area has been canceled, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s campaign spokesperson.

Harris’ senior advisor tweeted that the vice president will return to Washington, D.C., Thursday following a visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

The news comes after a deadly attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed several U.S. service members.

JUST IN: VP Kamala Harris will NOT be joining Gov. Newsom tomorrow in the Bay Area. Tomorrow’s rally is canceled, campaign spokesman confirms. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 26, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom were supposed to attend a car rally event Friday in the Bay Area to join Californians who are against next month’s recall election, according to an online event announcement. The rally has been canceled, according to Newsom’s campaign spokesman.

The event was organized by the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom campaign which has received major funding from Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, SEIU Local 2015 and the California Democratic Party, according to the campaign website.

Harris’ support for Newsom follows President Joe Biden tweeting his support for the California governor in mid-August.