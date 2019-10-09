Vaping-related death reported in Kings County

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. As of October 2019, experts who examined lung tissue from 17 patients say lung damage reported in people who use e-cigarettes and other vaping devices looks like chemical burns similar to what you’d see in people exposed to poisonous gases. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Kings County have confirmed a death connected to vaping.

Monday’s announcement by the Kings County Department of Public Health said the victim was suspected of having a severe lung injury relating to the use of e-cigarettes. It adds that long term use of e-cigarettes could end with permanent lung damage.

It follows a similar death in September in Tulare County also attributed to vaping.

“Long-term effects of vaping on heath are unknown,” said Kings County Public Health Officer Dr. Milton Teske.

“A number of patients treated here are still not back to normal many weeks after hospital discharge. Weakness and shortness of breath are continuing in spite of ongoing use of steroids.”