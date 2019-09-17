Vaping death announced in Tulare County, health officials say

FILE – In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Mass. California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce an executive action Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, to confront youth heath concerns related to vaping. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County resident has died following complications relating to vaping, according to Tulare County Health and Human Services.

The age of the person has not been officially announced, but it came hours after Governor Gavin Newsom revealed his own plan to combat youth vaping on Monday.

“With sadness, we report that there has been a death of a Tulare County resident suspected to be related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.

“The Tulare County Public Health Branch would like to warn all residents that any use of e-cigarettes poses a possible risk to the health of the lungs and can potentially cause severe lung injury that may even lead to death.”

Health officials say there have been three reports of pulmonary illness associated with vaping in Tulare County, and increasing numbers of similar illnesses related to vaping are being reported nationwide.