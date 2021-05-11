Vandenberg AFB renaming base to align with U.S. Space Force

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KGET) – Vandenberg Air Force Base is renaming the base and re-designating the 30th Space Wing during a ceremony on Friday.

This ceremony will rename the base as Vandenberg Space Force Base. The 30th Space Wing will be re-designated as Space Launch Delta 30, under Space Operations Command, United States Space Force.

The Air Force said re-designating Air Force installations as Space Force installations is critical to establishing a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force.

Col. Anthony Mastalir and Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy will remain in their command roles, as the commander and command chief of Space Launch Delta 30.

During this ceremony, the Air Force said the 30th Operations Group and 30th Mission Support Group will be inactivated and transition from the operations and mission support group commanders to vice commander positions.

This new organization allows squadron commanders to report directly to the SLD 30 commander, according to the Air Force.

More Vandenberg AFB news on KGET.com

UPDATE: Ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg AFB aborted

WATCH: ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket launches from Vandenberg AFB