Valentine’s Day vendor thief arrested, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a strong-armed robbery that injured several Fresno street vendors on Valentine’s Day, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

On Monday at around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Tulare and Third streets regarding a strong-armed robbery that had just taken place.

Officers investigating the incident say three women and one man were assaulted by a man, later identified as Martin Chavez, 21, after he attempted to steal Valentine’s Day baskets from their stand.

According to investigators, Chavez approached the street vendors’ stand and asked for pricing on the baskets before picking two up and walking away from the area without paying. Fresno Police Department officials say three female vendors attempted to stop him from stealing the baskets but were then “violently struck” and punched multiple times by Chavez.

Officers say the victim’s 77-year-old father attempted to stop Chavez too but was also assaulted during the incident.

After the incident took place, Chavez then walked northbound on Third Street while holding the two Valentine’s Day baskets before officers arrived at the scene.

Police say to help them find Chavez, detectives posted a video of the incident on social media asking the community for help identifying him. Multiple tips were then shared with the department from members of the community and detectives were able to identify Chavez as the suspect.

Detectives say on Wednesday afternoon members of the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Team and robbery detectives were able to locate Chavez in the 3300 block of East Nevada Avenue and served a search warrant in a nearby area.

Fresno Police Department officials say Chavez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for strong-armed robbery.