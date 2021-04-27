Valadao asks committee to hold drought hearing

WASHINGTON (KGET) — Congressman David Valadao (R-Hanford) has asked the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Oceans, and Wildlife to discuss the drought in the western U.S. and water-related issues.

Valadao joined the entire California Republican delegation in a letter saying the committee’s Democratic majority failed to prioritize urgent water issues, according to a news release. The letter asks the committee to review the RENEW WIIN Act to extend provisions combating the drought in rural communities in the Central Valley.

“It is unacceptable for the House Water, Oceans, and Wildlife Subcommittee to refuse to consider the topic of the worsening drought while families suffer and farmers struggle to grow our food,” Valadao said in the release. “Efforts by the Subcommittee’s Democratic Majority to evade these needed conversations and to block key legislation continues to hurt our communities in the Central Valley.”