The University of Southern California announced the opening of its new Capital Campus in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. The new campus will extend the university’s “deep academic and research expertise, innovation and talent on the East Coast,” a news release said.

“Washington, D.C., is the natural place for us to establish a thriving hub. It is a nexus for the arts, public policy organizations, research agencies and foundations,” USC President Carol Folt said in a statement.

A look inside USC’s new Washington D.C.- based campus. (Alan Karchmer)

The outdoor terrace with panoramic views at USC’s new campus. (Alan Karchmer)

USC announced the opening of its new Washington D.C.- based campus on Wednesday. (Alan Karchmer)

The new 60,000-square-foot campus, located at 1771 N St. NW, will also become the new home for the Washington, D.C.-based USC Office of Research Advancement, which has helped faculty researchers receive funding for research projects since 2006, a news release said.

The new property will also double as a new space for undergraduate and graduate programs in the sciences, arts, education, political science, communication, journalism and other disciplines.

The campus has multiple event venues, an outdoor terrace with panoramic views of the city skyline, various classrooms and study areas. USC also plans to build a theater and bookstore.

USC isn’t the first university to make Washington, D.C, their home away from home. New York University and Texas A&M University, Arizona State University and the University of California all have campuses in the region, The Washington Post reported.

USC will hold an official grand opening for the new campus in April.