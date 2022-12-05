This holiday season, theme park fans can celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” at Universal Studios, Hollywood, with the return of fan-favorite holiday events, characters, and food.

“The Entertainment Capital of L.A.” will be decorated in holiday lights galore for the remainder of 2022. The holiday festivities at the theme park will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Here’s a look at what you can expect at the theme park this holiday season. Seasonal events and experiences are included with theme park admission.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The village of Hogsmeade has transformed into a shimmering winter wonderland for the holidays. Park guests can watch a special holiday acapella performance from the Hogwarts Frog Choir, grab a cup of Hot Butterbeer, and watch Hogwarts castle light up during “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” nightly show.

The show includes music from the Harry Potter movie franchise.

Grinchmas

The mean, ole Mr. Grinch has returned for the annual “Grinchmas Who- bilation” event at Universal Plaza, located in the middle of the theme park. Park visitors can take photos with the Grinch and his dog, Max, and meet other Who-ville residents like Cindy Lou Who and Mayor Augustus MayWho.

Guests can join Cindy Lou Who for a daily story time and learn of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or send a letter off through the Who-ville post office during the event.

Each evening, the 65-foot tall “Grinchmas” tree, decorated with LED lights and hundreds of ornaments, will come to life during the tree-lighting ceremony.

Holiday Food

Special food for the holiday event, like a snow globe cookie and Butterscotch pudding jar, will be available throughout the park at select locations.

General admission to the theme park starts at $109. Californians can take advantage of the California Resident ticket offer, which is slightly cheaper than general admission prices. The ticket price for a one-day California resident ticket starts at $104.

Guests purchasing tickets online should be advised that prices vary by day and season, according to the website.

Universal City Walk will also be decorated for the holiday season, including a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree. Seasonal treats will be available at select locations.