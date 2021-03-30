Universal Studios Hollywood reopening on April 16

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Universal Studios Hollywood has announced it will reopen on April 16. 

The theme park said tickets will be available only online starting April 8 and will be limited to California residents. Party size is also limited to a maximum of three households, or ten people.

Pass members will be among the first to be able to visit the theme park. Universal Studios said it is holding a special Pass Member Preview Day on April 15. 

Park attendees will be able to enjoy existing attractions as well as the all-new “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” ride and an updated “Jurassic World – The Ride” featuring the Indominus Rex.

For more information about the reopening or to purchase tickets, visit universalstudioshollywood.com

