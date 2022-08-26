SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership.

It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments.

“You know we’ve been through this unfortunately many a time. Elected officials don’t want to recognize the sacrifices that Farm Workers make every single day,” Rodriguez said.

Farm Workers are no strangers to setbacks or hard work. That’s why they came out to march once again to draw the nation’s attention to their cause.

“My dad during his 31 years that he lead the union suffered more defeats than victories yet each time that he was knocked down he got up and dusted himself off and return to la causa. And so the message is clear you only lose when you give up when you quit and none of us are quitting,” Paul Chavez, son of Cesar Chavez, said.