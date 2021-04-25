ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket launch set for Monday afternoon from Vandenberg AFB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket is set to take off Monday afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The launch is set for 1:46 p.m. on April 26. The rocket will carry a classified payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

Weather could prevent the launch from taking place Monday afternoon, however. Forecasts give a 40% chance of acceptable weather at launch time.

Don’t expect to see the rocket from Kern County. The rocket is expected to be visible to up to 25 miles from Vandenberg AFB with its flight path taking it to the south-southwest.