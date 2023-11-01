Campus police at the University of California, Los Angeles are looking for two suspects involved in a potential hate crime shooting involving a BB gun.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when, according to police, two people in a car approached a male UCLA student who was walking on De Neve Drive near Rieber Hall.

“A rear passenger yelled a homophobic slur, then brandished a white BB gun and shot at the victim, striking him below the eye,” UCLA police said in a bulletin.

The victim suffered a minor cut below his eye.

Information about the suspects is extremely limited.

Police say they were driving a white four-door sedan with an unknown make and model, and the driver was wearing a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call UCLA police at 310-825-1491.