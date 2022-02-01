UCLA cancels in-person classes following apparent mass shooting threat by former lecturer

UCLA canceled all in-person classes Tuesday after a former lecturer apparently emailed threats to members of the school community and posted a video online that referenced a mass shooting.

The former philosophy department postdoctoral researcher, identified by the Los Angeles Times as Matthew Harris, posted a video containing footage from the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and clips from the movie “Zero Day,” which is based on the mass killing at Columbine High School.

Harris also posted an 800-page manifesto titled “DEATH Sentences,” the Times reported.

The manifesto, which Harris writes is “dedicated to domestic terrorism and violence” calls for “death to America” and urges people to “go forth and murder them out of existence.”

The Times also obtained several emails from department leaders informing students and faculty that Harris had made threats toward the philosophy department and people in it.

School officials tweeted late Monday that they were not sure that Harris was even in California but that all classes would be held remotely Tuesday out of “an abundance of caution.”

A UCLA spokesperson confirmed Tuesday morning that out-of-state law enforcement has the person who made the threats “under observation” and that the person is not in California.

UCLA Police were working with multiple agencies to investigate the threat, Vice Chancellor Michael Beck said in an Instagram message to the school community.

“I want to inform you that UCLA Police Department is aware of the concerning email and posting sent to some members of the UCLA community today, and we are actively engaged with out-of-state law enforcement and federal agencies at this time,” Beck said.

Harris, whose postdoctoral status apparently expired at the end of June 2021, had previously been placed on leave while UCLA investigated allegations he sent a video with pornographic content to a student, according to the Daily Bruin.

Those claims, along with several other negative reviews of Harris’ class were posted on an anonymous site for students called bruinwalk.com.