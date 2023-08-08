The University of California system announced Tuesday that it had admitted a record number of California applicants for the upcoming fall 2023 semester, with Latinos students leading the pack.

About 37.6% of students admitted to UC colleges this year are Latino, a slight increase from last year, when 37.3% of first-year students were Latino. Latino students were once again the largest ethnic group among incoming California freshmen, according to the report.

Overall this year, the UC system welcomes its largest class of underrepresented students. Aside from Latino students, about 34.2% are Asian-American students, 5.5% are Black students and about 1% are American Indians from California.

American Indian representation on UC college campuses grew overall, increasing by 11.6% since 2022, according to the report.

In total, the number of first-year students admitted from underrepresented groups increased by 1,494 students, or 4%, compared to 2022 data.

Also, about 19% of students starting their first year of college at a UC campus are white.

Overall, the college system accepted 157,446 applicants, with 129,685 being first-year students and 27,761 being transfer applicants.

“The University’s latest admissions data reflects our commitment to expanding opportunity and to ensuring that students of all backgrounds have a chance to attend one of our excellent undergraduate campuses,” UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement.

“We’re pleased to support thousands more Californians who wish to pursue a higher education, benefitting themselves and communities across the state.”

The UC system plans to expand enrollment of California undergraduates by 4,200 this fall under an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newsom after the public demanded changes since their tax dollars were going to support schools their children got rejected from.

Overall, Drake hopes to increase California student enrollment by more than 20,000 by 2030.

The Los Angeles Times reported that following the Great Recession of 2008, more UC campuses began enrolling nonresidents who pay higher tuition to offset state funding cuts.