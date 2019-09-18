UC President Janet Napolitano to step down

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – University of California President Janet Napolitano announced Wednesday she is stepping down.

She will step down on August 1, 2020 after leading the university system for seven years.

“With many of my top priorities accomplished and the university on a strong path forward, I feel it’s the ideal time for a leadership transition — an infusion of new energy and fresh ideas at the university,” Napolitano said.

She plans to take time off before teaching at the Goldman School of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, where she is currently a tenured professor.

Napolitano was previously the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2013, two-term governor of Arizona from 2003 to 2009, and attorney general of Arizona from 1998 to 2003.

The announcement was made during a UC Board of Regents meeting. They will soon form a committee to search for the next president of the university.