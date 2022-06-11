DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Due to recent extreme heat, UC Davis has adjusted their graduation ceremonies to keep graduates and their guests safe, according to a recent update from the university.

Student’s began crossing the stage at 7:30 a.m. at the UC Davis Health Stadium with hopes of getting every student across before the afternoon heat arrived.

The university provided misters, fans and water stations at the stadium.

To also help speed up the ceremony speakers recorded their speeches and will have them sent to the students at a later date.

A live stream of the ceremony will also be available for those not able to attend.

Sunday’s ceremony will also begin early as gates to the stadium will open at 6 a.m., students are expected to be there by 7 a.m. and students will begin walking across the stage at 7:30 a.m., according to the university.

The UC said that those who are not able to walk on Saturday and were not able to walk on Friday will be contacted by the school to get their thoughts on a future ceremony.