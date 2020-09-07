U.S. Forest Service temporarily closing several national forests in California due to fire risk

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGET) — Due to extreme heat and high fire risk, the U.S. Forest Service has announced it is temporarily closing several national forests in California.

The Forest Service said the closures, which start at 5 p.m. today, include the Sequoia, Angeles, Los Padres, Inyo, San Bernardino, Stanislaus, Sierra and Cleveland national forests. The closures will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change, according to the organization.

The Forest Service said it is prohibiting the use of any ignition source on all national forest lands in California. It is also closing all developed campgrounds and day-use sites in national forests in the state.

“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously. Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire,” said Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. “We are bringing every resource to bear nationally and internationally to fight these fires, but until conditions improve, and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely, the priority is always to protect the public and our firefighters. With these extreme conditions, these temporary actions will help us do both.”