U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed to LA hospitals to upgrade oxygen delivery systems

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun evaluating the need for oxygen delivery system upgrades in Los Angeles County hospitals.

Six hospitals began receiving help on Saturday. The Army Corps is in the process of evaluating and upgrading older oxygen delivery systems that are being “overtaxed by the volume of oxygen flow required to treat patients with respiratory issues that arise from COVID-19,” according to the state Office of Emergency Services department.

Cal OES said hospitals are experiencing oxygen tanks that freeze, pipes that do not have enough pressure and a shortage of single-use oxygen tanks.

The six hospitals being evaluated are:

Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, Los Angeles

Beverly Community Hospital, Montebello

Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital, West Covina

Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Lakewood

Mission Community Hospital, Panorama City

PIH Health Hospital, Downey

The Army Corps of Engineers is set to finish its work at the hospitals on Wednesday.