U.S. Air Force considering Palmdale for future home of new Space Command headquarters

PALMDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Air Force is considering the city of Palmdale as the possible home for the future headquarters of U.S. Space Command.

The city said it is among the top communities in the running to be the location for the headquarters. The city has suggested an area of 17,500 acres adjacent to U.S. Air Force Plant 42 as the best location for Space Command headquarters.

Palmdale has received support in its bid from Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and other representatives. The city said it has also received an endorsement from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“The Air Force is affirming what we know to be true — our community is a centerpiece of our nation’s space enterprise,” McCarthy said. “With the incredible innovations of our commercial space companies at the Mojave Air and Space Port and countless contributions of the AFRL Rocket Lab, China Lake, Edwards, NASA Armstrong, and Plant 42, there are many reasons why our region would be a great home for Space Force, something I have personally stressed with the Trump Administration since the founding of Space Force.”

The city said its mayor, City Council and staff are united in support for making Palmdale home to the U.S. Space Command.

“The Aerospace Valley has a storied past of seeing the development of the best air and space technology over our blue skies daily,” said Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Presently, engineers are designing the next generation of air superiority. As we look to the future, we believe the U.S. Space Command belongs in the Aerospace Valley.”

The city said the next phase of the evaluation process will score communities based on how they relate to the mission, infrastructure capacity, community support and overall costs to the Air Force.