Two murder suspects who escaped from Monterey jail Sunday have been captured

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say two murder suspects who escaped from central California’s Monterey County Jail over the weekend have been captured.
Officials said Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were in custody on suspicion of murder and other violent charges and escaped Sunday Morning.
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, “Both suspects have been located and arrested. Sheriffs detectives are currently transporting both back to Monterey County.”
A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the Monterey County Sheriffs Office.
Monterey is a city of about 28,000 people on California’s central coast, 100 miles south of San Francisco.