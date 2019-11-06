Two murder suspects who escaped from Monterey jail Sunday have been captured

This combination image of undated photos released by the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office shows Santos Fonseca, left, and Jonathan Salazar. The two inmates charged with murder broke out of a California jail over the weekend after climbing through a hole they made in a bathroom ceiling of their housing unit and then squeezing through a wall before finding an escape hatch, authorities said Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. They were reported missing Sunday morning, Monterey County sheriff’s Capt. John Thornburg said. (Monterey County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say two murder suspects who escaped from central California’s Monterey County Jail over the weekend have been captured.

Officials said Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were in custody on suspicion of murder and other violent charges and escaped Sunday Morning.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Wednesday morning, “Both suspects have been located and arrested. Sheriffs detectives are currently transporting both back to Monterey County.”

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the Monterey County Sheriffs Office.

Monterey is a city of about 28,000 people on California’s central coast, 100 miles south of San Francisco.