Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022.

The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links.

Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top 10, according to LinkTree data that wasn’t included in the blog post.

Salazar was placed 3rd, while Toca Madera was ranked 7th.

1 Somewhere Nowhere – New York, New York

#2 The Garden Room – Atlanta, Georgia

#3 Salazar – Los Angeles

#4 Little Hen – Miami, Florida

#5 Sushi For The People – Miami, Florida

#6 Jojo’s Shake Bar – Chicago, Illionois

#7 Toca Madera – Los Angeles

#8 Joia Beach – Miami, Florida

#9 Superhero Chefs – Huntsville, Alabama

#10 Sugar – Miami, Florida

The recap list also included the most popular travel, entertainment, and social media websites. Airbnb, Eventbrite, and TikTok claimed the top spots for those categories, respectively.