A lottery scratcher is seen in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Two California Lottery players are entering the spring season as millionaires after buying winning lottery scratcher tickets from convenience stores in Southern California, winning a total of $10 million, the lottery office announced Tuesday.

Walter Amaya won $5 million after buying a winning 100X scratchers ticket from Famous Ed’s Liquor in El Monte. The store’s owner, Brian Hanna, told the California Lottery Office that he had seen an increase in foot traffic after the news broke that his store sold a winning lottery ticket.

“We have never had a big winner like this,” Hanna said.

Another Los Angeles County convenience store may also be a lucky place for Californians hoping to strike it big. Paul Coggins also won $5 million after buying a 2023 scratchers ticket from M&A Tobacco in Santa Monica.

Both stores received $25,000 for selling the winning tickets.

The latest winnings come after another California Lottery player won over $2 million from a Mega Millions ticket purchased at Home Style Donuts in Norwalk in March.

Multiple California residents have been lucky lottery winners recently, including Edwin Castro, a California resident who won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in November.

Castro recently used some of his winnings to purchase a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million.

Dirt.com reported Thursday that Castro also bought another house in Altadena, where he won the record-breaking Powerball prize, for $4 million.