FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman accused of killing a man in Tulare over the weekend was arrested at a motel in Fresno on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, officials asked for help finding 52-year-old Pennie Ince after they say she was identified as the suspect in the murder of 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince.

Around 5:00 p.m., deputies were called out to a home near Road 130 and Bardsley Avenue to perform a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Randal dead inside of the home.

Officials say Pennie left the scene in a gold SUV, which was spotted the following day at a bar in Fresno. By the time officers arrived, they say Pennie had already left the bar, leaving her vehicle behind.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives followed up on a tip that Pennie had been spotted at the Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue in Fresno.

Detectives went to the hotel and were able to take Pennie into custody.

“We’d like to thank the public for its help in tracking Pennie down,” the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.