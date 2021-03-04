Tulare deputies arrest man allegedly found with over $165,000 in stolen catalytic converters

EARLIMART, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare deputies say they arrested a man this week allegedly found with dozens of stolen catalytic converters worth more than $165,000.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested the man identified as 27-year-old Royer Gonzalez of Earlimart on March 1. Officials said they were called for a probation compliance check on Gonzalez at a home in Earlimart and found 20 catalytic converters.

According to Tulare authorities, ag detectives served a search warrant at the home near North Vineyard Road and East Bent Ranch Avenue and found 73 more catalytic converters. Investigators said the converters are worth about $167,400 in all.

Gonzalez was booked into a Tulare County detention facility on possession of stolen property charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Tulare County ag investigators Det. Bryan De Haan or Sgt. Bryan Clower at 559-802-9567 or a 24-hour line at 800-808-0488 or their Tip Now Line at 559-725-4194.