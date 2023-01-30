BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon on the mass killing that left six people dead in Goshen.

The mass killing in Goshen happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 16 at a home on Harvest Avenue.

Six people were shot and killed including a 16-year-old and her 10-month baby.

The victims were identified as:

– 52-year-old Eladio Parraz Jr.

– 19-year-old Marcos Parraz

– 50-year-old Jennifer Analla

– 72-year-old Rosa Parraz

– 16-year-old Elyssa Parraz

– 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz.

Boudreaux has said the attack was targeted against the family. Authorities said they were searching for two gunmen.