(KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies died of complications of COVID-19.

Deputy Frank Holguin died Wednesday. He was 56.

In a statement, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Holguin began his career with the department in 2000. Holguin was assigned to the correctional facilities in Orosi, Tulare and Pixley.

Holguin is survived by his wife, Barbara, two children and a granddaughter.