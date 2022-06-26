BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County authorities say deputies arrested two men and seized thousands of suspected fentanyl pills worth hundreds of thousands of dollars last week.

In a release, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in its drug trafficking unit were called to Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue in Tulare after CHP officers pulled over a vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. on June 24.

According to Tulare County officials, investigators found 150 bags each filled with 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The 150,000 pills have an estimated street value of $750,000, officials said.

Investigators arrested two Washington men identified as Jose Zendejas, 25 and Benito Madrigal, 19, and were booked into jail on charges of drug possession and selling of illegal drugs. Zendejas and Madrigal were not listed as in custody early Sunday morning.

Kern County has seen a surge of overdose deaths due to fentanyl. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said there were more than 200 fentanyl-related deaths last year.

Anyone with information on the Tulare incident is asked to call Tulare County investigators at 559-733-6218 or calling or texting anonymously at 559-725-4194.