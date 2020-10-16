Trump administration rejects California’s request for wildfire relief funds

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood of Madera County, Calif. This year’s fires have taxed the human, mechanical and financial resources of the nation’s wildfire fighting forces to a degree that few past blazes did. And half of the fire season is yet to come. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)

(KRON/KGET) — The Trump administration has rejected California’s request for a major disaster declaration for wildfires.

The California Office of Emergency Services said the federal government denied the request for San Diego’s Valley Fire, the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino, the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera, the Oak Fire in Mendocino, the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County and the Slater Fire in Siskiyou County.

State officials said they plan to appeal the decision. “We believe we have a strong case that California’s request meets the federal requirements for approval,” a Cal OES official said.

Cal OES continues to pursue other avenues for reimbursement and support for wildfire victims.

This was the second of two major disaster declarations California requested within about a month, the President approved the first. Five of some of the state’s largest wildfires in modern history have burned within the last couple of months.