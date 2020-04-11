Transformer explodes into ball of fire, knocking out power to Burbank residents

BURBANK, Calif. (KGET) — A transformer explosion caught on video at a power substation in Burbank, sent a ball of fire over the area, briefly knocking out power to nearby residents.
Officials said the blast happened before noon Friday at a Burbank substation for the city’s water and power department.
KNBC’s NewsChopper 4 caught the explosion as it happened.
A Burbank police officer’s body-worn camera also captured the explosion.
Firefighters took about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported and damage was limited to the substation.
The cause of the explosion is being investigated.