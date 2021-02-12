Track reopenings: Interactive map of California school statuses

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The state on Friday launched an interactive map showing the current reopening status of all California schools.

The map, which is continuously updated, shows all elementary, middle, and high schools in the state and their current statuses – in-person hybrid, distance learning only, or no status available.

You can search by school district name.

The launching of the new tool comes as the CDC is expected to provide a thorough plan on safely reopening schools.

School districts have been left to create their own opening plans during the pandemic, with the CDC mainly providing ‘considerations’ and research on COVID-19 impact on children.

The lack of a nationwide effort to reopen schools has individual counties throughout the country navigating the digital divide, parent and teacher concerns, as well as tension between school boards and their local elected officials.

Last week, the agency’s director said schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Right now, California is allowing teachers to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments, but supplies are low and priority is still going to healthcare workers and long-term care residents.