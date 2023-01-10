TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in the Tulare County communities of Woodlake, Three Rivers, Ivanhoe, and surrounding areas were warned to take shelter after a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday. That warning has since been called off by forecasters.

The tornado warning, which lasted for approximately 30 minutes, was published by National Weather Service forecasters shortly before 5:00 p.m. after rotation was spotted on radar and by a spotter in eastern Tulare County.

Image courtesy of Robin Kasdorf

In an emergency bulletin published by the National Weather Service, residents were asked to take cover indoors in the most interior room.

Other areas that were expected to be impacted by the storm included Lemon Cove and Lindcove.

In an update published around 5:35 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Hanford, forecasters called off the tornado warning – adding that they will continue to monitor the cell responsible for prompting the warning.