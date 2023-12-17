SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Though many seek out sunny California for their vacation getaways, where do those who live in the Golden State go for tropical vacations?

Are Californians jet-setting to Bora Bora or hopping on a cruise to Jamaica?

Researchers with review site wereviewresorts.com analyzed the Google search behaviors of each state to pinpoint which tropical destinations were searched for the most. Terms considered related to travel, such as “destination holiday” and “destination travel,” among others.

The study looked at the Google search traffic for a total of 156 tropical destination terms across every state in America, including California, to discover destinations with tropical climates Americans most want to visit.

According to the review site, monthly search volumes were adjusted to reflect searches per 100,000 people, providing a standardized comparison across states with varying populations.

For those pondering where their next tropical trip should be, here are California’s top five desired tropical destinations:

— No. 5: Belize

This South American nation is famous for its rainforests, Caribbean turquoise waters, and plethora of small islands that are made for vacationing.

Caribbean turquoise water in Caye Caulker Island, Belize. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— No. 4: Vietnam

This Southeast Asian country is known for its beaches, rivers, Buddhist pagodas, and bustling cities. It’s also a paradise of tropical fruits, which vacationers can definitely appreciate.

Landscape of Halong Bay, Vietnam. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— No. 3: Philippines

The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. This means it has a chain of islands scattered about in the ocean. Trip itineraries are sure to contain boating and water activities.

Aerial of cliff and turquoise water in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— No. 2: Costa Rica

This Central American country has coastlines on the Caribbean and Pacific. It’s known for its beaches, volcanoes, and protected jungles.

The tapering Nauyaca Waterfalls in Costa Rica, a majestic cascading fall in the Dominical province. (Adobe Stock Photo)

— No. 1: Thailand

Another Southeast Asian country, Thailand is known for tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins, and temples displaying figures of Buddha.

Buddha on the top Mountain of Wat Tham Seua (Tiger Cae), in Krabi, Thailand. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Who’s ready for a vacation?