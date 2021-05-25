Today marks 25 years since Kristin Smart’s disappearance

(KGET) — Today marks 25 years since the disappearance of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart.

Smart was last seen on May 25, 1996 while she was walking back to her residence hall after attending an off-campus party. The 19-year-old college student was legally declared dead in 2002, but her body has not been found.

Last month the prime suspect in Smart’s disappearance was arrested, along with his father.

Paul Flores, 44, was the last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished. Flores has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of killing the Cal Poly student back in 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, 80, is charged with being an accessory to the crime, accused of helping hide Kristin’s body. They have both pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Smart’s body was buried in Ruben’s backyard at one point, but was recently moved.