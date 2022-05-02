BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol welcomed May as Motorcycle Awareness Month with some tips on how motorcyclists can stay safe while riding.

“Motorcycle riders statistically face greater danger than other motorists,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in a news release. “Safe riding practices and cooperation from all road users will greatly help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries.”

Riders should:

Remain keenly aware of their surroundings;

Follow all traffic laws;

Wear protective clothing, including a legally required U.S. Department of Transportation-approved helmet.

The CHP said it investigated approximately 6,500 crashes involving a motorcycle with nearly 80 percent of those crashes involving an injury and 328 resulting motorcyclist deaths in 2020.

The CHP oversees California’s official motorcycle training program, which helps riders understand motorcycle laws and refine safety skills.

For more information or to register for the program, visit https://MotorcycleSafetyCA.com.