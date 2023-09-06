In-N-Out fans planning to attend the company’s 75th anniversary celebration in October should buy their tickets sooner rather than later.

Tickets for In-N-Out Burger’s 75th anniversary festival and benefit concert are almost sold out, according to the event website.

Festival tickets cost $25 per person, and ticket bundles that give people access to the concert and festival cost $75 per person.

However, ticket packages, like the Fun Runs deal, are already sold out.

The festival is slated to take place at the Pomona Raceway on Oct. 22, 2023, where visitors can enjoy drag racing, carnival rides, a car show, food, drinks, live musical performances and In-N-Out burgers.

The Pomona Raceway was also officially renamed the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip to celebrate the company’s milestone.

In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the event last year.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand at Francisquito and Garvey avenues in Baldwin Park. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

For years, the restaurants could only be found in the Los Angeles area, but company officials slowly began expanding its footprint in other regions across the state and nearby states.

As of 2023, the company has 385 locations across the western half of the nation. In January, the company announced that it would open restaurants and a corporate office in Tennessee by 2026.