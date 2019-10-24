Tick Branch 10, Tick fires burn in Santa Clarita area, closes northbound lanes of I-5 in Castaic

Two brush fires are burning north of Los Angeles in the Santa Clarita area prompting evacuations, threatening homes and closing roads.

CHP in Newhall says northbound Interstate 5 is closed at Hasley Canyon Road because of a fire burning in Castaic. CHP reopened southbound I-5 at Templin Highway at around 4:30 p.m.

S/B I-5 OPEN FROM TEMPLIN HWY AT THIS TIME. N/B I-5 STILL CLOSED IN CASTAIC. — CHP Newhall (@CHP_Newhall) October 24, 2019

The first brush fire is burning in Agua Dulce near Highway 14 and quickly spreading to Canyon Country is called the Tick Fire. It has burned several structures and has burned about 3,700 acres, according to local fire officials.

The Kern County Fire Department told 17 News it is sending a team of dozers to battle the Tick Fire.

Your Kern County Fire Department is sending Bulldozers to help battle the #TickFire. We will continue to answer the call for help, while protecting our Kern communities. #kerncountyfiredepartment Posted by Kern County Fire Department on Thursday, October 24, 2019

This ground shot of the #TickFire shows the intensity of the flames. Watch live: https://t.co/h8YehyB3xP pic.twitter.com/yIx7QPctfD — KTLA (@KTLA) October 24, 2019

CHP says the Tick Fire has caused the closure of portions of Highway 14.

SIGALERT IN SANTA CLARITA: SOLEDAD CYN OFFRAMPS FROM S/B AND N/B SR-14 WILL BE CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO BRUSH FIRES IN THE AREA — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 24, 2019

The Tick Fire was reported in the area at around 1:45 p.m. in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road.

A second fire broke out about 10 miles away in Castaic at Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road. KGET sister station KTLA reported the fire was burning near the highway and was at about five to seven acres. The fire at Lake Hughes Road was called the Tick Branch 10 Fire.

A home is burning in the #OldFire in the Castaic area. Watch live: https://t.co/b1n3thD3VX pic.twitter.com/Fe1HM0uuTZ — KTLA (@KTLA) October 24, 2019

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted a list of evacuations related to both fires.