Tick Branch 10, Tick fires burn in Santa Clarita area, closes northbound lanes of I-5 in Castaic

Two brush fires are burning north of Los Angeles in the Santa Clarita area prompting evacuations, threatening homes and closing roads.
CHP in Newhall says northbound Interstate 5 is closed at Hasley Canyon Road because of a fire burning in Castaic. CHP reopened southbound I-5 at Templin Highway at around 4:30 p.m.
The first brush fire is burning in Agua Dulce near Highway 14 and quickly spreading to Canyon Country is called the Tick Fire. It has burned several structures and has burned about 3,700 acres, according to local fire officials.
The Kern County Fire Department told 17 News it is sending a team of dozers to battle the Tick Fire.
CHP says the Tick Fire has caused the closure of portions of Highway 14.
The Tick Fire was reported in the area at around 1:45 p.m. in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road.
A second fire broke out about 10 miles away in Castaic at Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road. KGET sister station KTLA reported the fire was burning near the highway and was at about five to seven acres. The fire at Lake Hughes Road was called the Tick Branch 10 Fire.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tweeted a list of evacuations related to both fires.