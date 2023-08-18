Disneyland fans will soon be able to dine at Tiana’s Palace, the restaurant from “The Princess and the Frog” movie, which will open at the theme park on Sept. 7.

Theme park officials announced in January that The French Market restaurant and Mint Julep bar would be reimagined into the new restaurant.

The Mint Julep bar, along with its famous drinks and Mickey beignets, will reopen alongside the new restaurant when it opens next month.

Tiana’s Palace will be a quick-service-style dining restaurant with a menu inspired by New Orleans flavors, expanding on current fan-favorite dishes and exploring seasonal options.

More information on the food that will be served at the new dining location wasn’t released to the public.

“Tiana’s Palace is sure to be a gathering place for friends and family to enjoy great food and celebrate together, just like Tiana and her father James dreamed of,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Along with the new restaurant, guests will soon be able to enjoy more of Princess Tiana’s story on the new ride, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” which is expected to open in late 2024 at Disneyland and Disney World in Florida.

Splash Mountain will be transformed into the new ride amid controversy surrounding the 1946 animated feature “Song of the South,” on which the ride is centered around.

Characters from the movie were featured on the water ride.