LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — Thursday marks 10 years since the death of Paul Walker, star of the “Fast & Furious” movie series, who died with his friend Roger W. Rodas while the two were inside a Porsche Carrera GT.

It was on Nov. 30, 2013, when Walker and Rodas were killed in Valencia. Today, there is often a small collection of flowers and other memorials at the site of the pair’s death on Hercules Street in Valencia.

The outpouring of emotion following the unexpected death of Paul Walker followed almost immediately after the star’s death.

“Brother I will miss you very much. I am absolutely speechless,” wrote co-star Vin Diesel on Instagram.

“Your humble spirit was felt from the start. Wherever you blessed your presence you always left a mark, we were like brothers,” wrote Ludacris, Walker’s “Fast & Furious” co-star on Twitter.

On Thursday, a post on Walker’s X profile (formerly Twitter) simply stated “10 years later we strive to honor your legacy…Love and miss you, Paul.”

Following Paul Walker’s death, the Paul Walker Foundation continues his legacy to “leave people better educated and equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow.”

