Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Coachella Valley

A “Tennis Is Cancelled” sign flashes outside the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 09, 2020 in Indian Wells, California. The BNP Paribas Open was cancelled by the Riverside County Public Health Department, as county officials declared a public health emergency when a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in the area. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Officials believe three new cases announced Monday involve people who either traveled into “areas where COVID-19 has been confirmed” or came into contact with another known patient, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s public health office, said in a news release.

On Sunday, Kaiser confirmed the county’s first known case of community spread, and said that person is being treated at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage. A countywide public health emergency was subsequently declared.

Later on Sunday, the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament set to kick off Monday in Indian Wells was canceled by organizers.

The move has many speculating whether the massive Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — scheduled across two weekends in April — will be able to go ahead as scheduled. However, health officials on Monday told the Desert Sun they were still not pushing for that event or its counterpart, Stagecoach, to be canceled.

Another two Riverside County residents who were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship are being treated for COVID-19 in Northern California, public health officials say. They have not returned to Southern California since leaving the ship.

Elderly Coachella Valley residents and those with underlying health conditions should limit travel and avoid large gatherings, Kaiser said.

All members of the public should avoid public spaces and transportation when possible, and stay home if they’re at all sick, officials said.