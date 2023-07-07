SAN DIEGO — Dive bars and baseball have long gone hand-in-hand, with local spots serving providing fans a place to foster a sense of community and camaraderie.

Whether its for before, after or during a game, dive bars have had a storied history as a watering hole for baseball enthusiasts. Conveniently, many of these timeless taverns are nestled right next to some of the most notable Major League Baseball stadiums.

In honor of National Dive Bar Day on Friday, Fantasy Sports website, RotoWire.com, compiled a list of the most legendary dives close by to baseball stadiums, including three spots across California.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Short Stop

The Short Stop, a neighborhood joint at the bottom of the Dodger Stadium hill, is one of the most iconic spots for Los Angeles fans, serving up drinks for decades. Founded in the 1940s, the dive bar has drawn out Dodgers fans from all over to the Echo Park haunt for its free-flowing, cheap drinks and music-filled nights. The dance floor is fueled by a juke box or late-night DJ, with pool tables and arcade games surrounding it. As RotoWire.com said, The Short Stop offers Dodgers fans a “timeless haven” to gather, making new memories in the process.

The Short Stop offers drink specials for Dodger game-goers. While they do not have food, there’s plenty of cheap, delicious street food vendors on the way out. The Short Stop can be found at 1455 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

San Diego Padres: The Waterfront Bar & Grill

Located in the San Diego neighborhood Little Italy, The Waterfront Bar & Grill has been a beloved hotspot for Padres fans, locals and visitors alike for decades. The dive bar has been serving up drinks in America’s Finest City since 1933, the year prohibition was repealed. When the San Diego Padres were founded in 1969, the dive quickly became a go-to spot for fans, RotoWire.com said, embodying the city’s baseball culture alongside its coastal charm.

The Waterfront Bar & Grill has been consistently rated among the top dive bars in all of San Diego, recognized for its delicious seafood menu, thirst-quenching drinks and welcoming outdoor patio. The Waterfront Bar & Grill can be found at 2044 Kettner Blvd., San Diego, CA 92101.

San Francisco Giants: The Homestead

Nestled just a short-drive away from Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, lies The Homestead — a historic dive bar dating back over a century. Established in 1902, The Homestead is an integral part of the San Francisco’s baseball culture, according to RotoWire.com, considering its reputation one of the longest-running dive bars in the city. With Victorian-era charm and a peanut-shell lined floor, the storied bar is perfect to get cozy inside either before or after a game to nurse an infamously strong cocktail or selection from its vast whiskey collection.

The laid-back local spot is perfect for those baseball fans who want the reasonable prices of a dive, while immersing themselves in a hideout that has stood the test of time. The Homestead can be found at 2301 Folsom St., San Francisco, CA 94110.